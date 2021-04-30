Left Menu

Rajni Hasija to continue to hold additional charge as CMD, IRCTC

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:02 IST
Rajni Hasija to continue to hold additional charge as CMD, IRCTC
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday said Rajni Hasija will continue to hold additional charges as CMD until further orders.

Hasija, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC had taken over additional charge as CMD in February.

''Rajni Hasija, Director (T&M), IRCTC will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of the CMD, IRCTC, in addition to her own duties, beyond April 30, 2021, and until further orders,'' it said in a filing to BSE.

She took over additional charge as CMD for a period of three months with effect from February 3, 2021, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever was the earliest, the filing added.

Hasija has been on the board of the company since May 18, 2018.

She is an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of the 1989 batch. She is a science scholar with an M.Phil from Delhi University. She also possesses a postgraduate diploma in Human Resource Management and a degree in Law, it added.

In her career in Indian Railways spread over 29 years, she has worked in various managerial capacities in many divisions and zones as well as various public sector undertakings. She has experience in the field of IT, marketing, operations, and planning, the filing said.

She has also been associated with IRCTC in the capacity of group general manager handling IT business segment and also overall in-charge of an entire zone.

Hasija had a pioneering role in the inception and development of the internet ticketing site of railways -- www.irctc.co.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden won't rule out requiring U.S. service members to get COVID-19 vaccine -NBC interview

President Joe Biden said he has not ruled out requiring U.S. service members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, according to an NBC interview broadcast on Friday.Im not saying I wont, Biden said when asked if he would require the men and women in t...

MTN SA Foundation unveils multimedia centre at Vhembe TVET College

The MTN SA Foundation has unveiled a multimedia centre with 20 workstations adapted to cater for deaf, blind and partially sighted students at the Vhembe Technical and Vocational Education and Training TVET College in Matwarela Sibasa, Limp...

Mumbai's NESCO centre runs out of COVID vaccines, closed till May 2

A day before the third phase of the vaccination drive begins, NESCO vaccination Centre in Mumbai remained closed on Friday due to the unavailability of stock of vaccine doses. They had put out the message vaccine is over, closed for the day...

Erdogan says Turkey expects more COVID-19 vaccine supplies soon

Turkey has enough doses of COVID-19 vaccine at the moment and will not have issues with procurement, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, adding he would discuss more supplies with Russian and Chinese leaders.Speaking two days after his...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021