Rajni Hasija to continue to hold additional charge as CMD, IRCTC

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) on Friday said Rajni Hasija will continue to hold additional charges as CMD until further orders.

Hasija, Director (Tourism & Marketing), IRCTC had taken over additional charge as CMD in February.

''Rajni Hasija, Director (T&M), IRCTC will continue to hold the additional charge of the post of the CMD, IRCTC, in addition to her own duties, beyond April 30, 2021, and until further orders,'' it said in a filing to BSE.

She took over additional charge as CMD for a period of three months with effect from February 3, 2021, or till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever was the earliest, the filing added.

Hasija has been on the board of the company since May 18, 2018.

She is an officer of the Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) of the 1989 batch. She is a science scholar with an M.Phil from Delhi University. She also possesses a postgraduate diploma in Human Resource Management and a degree in Law, it added.

In her career in Indian Railways spread over 29 years, she has worked in various managerial capacities in many divisions and zones as well as various public sector undertakings. She has experience in the field of IT, marketing, operations, and planning, the filing said.

She has also been associated with IRCTC in the capacity of group general manager handling IT business segment and also overall in-charge of an entire zone.

Hasija had a pioneering role in the inception and development of the internet ticketing site of railways -- www.irctc.co.in.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)