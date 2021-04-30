Left Menu

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:22 IST
Noida Police extends Sec 144 till May 12

The police in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday extended restrictions under CrPC section 144 till May 12 citing law and order situation over counting of panchayat election votes and some festivals in the coming days, according to an order.

The police had invoked the prohibitory order across Noida and Greater Noida on April 30 which was valid till Friday, prohibiting unauthorized protests, rallies, and social gatherings in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Issuing the order, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Shraddha Narendra Pandey said weekend curfews from 8 pm on Fridays to 7 am on Tuesdays and the daily night curfews from 8 pm till 7 am the next day would continue as it is during this period.

''The counting of votes of panchayat elections is scheduled for May 2. During and after the counting of votes, any procession or rally is completely prohibited. Also, no unauthorized person would be allowed entry inside the counting centres,'' the order read.

The order also reiterated limiting the crowd size at 50 for wedding functions and 20 at any cremation, while public transport like buses, metro and cabs would ply at 50 per cent passenger capacity, it added.

Celebratory firing and use of firearms in public events is prohibited while unauthorized protest, rallies, demonstrations and strikes are also banned, according to the order.

''The prohibitory orders will be in force in entire Gautam Buddh Nagar from April 30 till May 12. Any violation would be met with legal action under Indian Penal Code section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant),'' Pandey stated. PTI KIS CK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

