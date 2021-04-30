Left Menu

French firm Alstom delivers 100th electric locomotive to railways

The scope also included the setting up of a manufacturing plant in Bihars Madhepura for building the e-locos and two maintenance depots in Uttar Pradeshs Saharanpur and Maharashtras Nagpur.The project is touted to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country, primarily in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.Deployed for operations on the major freight routes, including the dedicated freight corridors, the Prima T8 WAG-12B e-locos have already clocked close to 50 lakh kilometres, hauling a wide range of commodities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 21:23 IST
French firm Alstom delivers 100th electric locomotive to railways

Alstom has successfully manufactured and delivered the 100th electric locomotive to the Indian Railways, the French multinational rolling stock manufacturer said on Friday.

Built in one of the country's largest integrated greenfield manufacturing facilities, these are the most powerful made-in-India electric locomotives.

As part of the largest foreign direct investment (FDI) project of the railways, the Ministry of Railways and Alstom signed a contract worth 350 crore euros (Rs 25,000 crore) in 2015 and created a joint venture.

The contract allowed for the manufacture of 800 double-section, 12,000-horsepower electric locomotives for freight service and associated maintenance for a period of 11 years. The scope also included the setting up of a manufacturing plant in Bihar's Madhepura for building the e-locos and two maintenance depots in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Maharashtra's Nagpur.

The project is touted to create more than 10,000 direct and indirect jobs in the country, primarily in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

Deployed for operations on the major freight routes, including the dedicated freight corridors, the Prima T8 WAG-12B e-locos have already clocked close to 50 lakh kilometres, hauling a wide range of commodities. Some of the key commodities moved by these e-locos include coal, cement, foodgrains, fertilisers, petrochemical products, minerals, and posts or parcels across 17 states and two Union territories.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP: Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.The order was issued under section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.The urban areas of the di...

Boeing announces $10 mn assistance package for India's fight against COVID-19

US aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced a USD 10 million about Rs 74 crore emergency assistance package for India to support the countrys response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.The assistance from Boeing will be directed to o...

Sikkim logs record 205 new COVID-19 cases, one more fatality

Sikkim, which was last year among the states least affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, recorded its highest single-day spike of 205 fresh cases on Friday, which pushed the tally to 7,952, the health department said in its bulletin.One more f...

Rajasthan to start vaccination for 18-44 age group from Saturday

People in the 18-44 age group will be vaccinated in Rajasthan from Saturday, state Health Minister Raghu Sharma said.He said vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India had initially assured to give only three lakh doses, therefore, it wa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021