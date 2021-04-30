Left Menu

India takes lead: 19-year-old Indian Golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani gives away all savings to COVID Cause

The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic reached India in February, 2020. India, with a population of more than 1.34 billion - the second largest population in the world - worked on multiple strategies, contributions and innovations from people across the country to combat this situation.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-04-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 22:21 IST
India takes lead: 19-year-old Indian Golfer Krishiv KL Tekchandani gives away all savings to COVID Cause
Krishiv KL Tekchandani . Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI/PRNewswire): The coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic reached India in February, 2020. India, with a population of more than 1.34 billion - the second largest population in the world - worked on multiple strategies, contributions and innovations from people across the country to combat this situation. Moreover, the Indian government implemented a 55-days lockdown throughout the country that started on March 25th, 2020, to reduce the transmission of the virus. This outbreak linked to the economy of the nation, dramatically impeded industrial sectors and the economy on the whole.

As India still fends itself from the COVID virus during 2021, India's young generation sure seems determined to take command of the situation - one step, a time. On one hand, where young Turks bring innovative solutions to the rescue of COVID-stricken citizens, there are others, who are setting examples by putting their best altruistic foot forward. The news of a 19-year-old Indian golfer, Krishiv KL Tekchandani, was all over the Internet when he donated all his savings to the blue collared staff of the golfing community. Krishiv is again inspiring youth this time emphasising the critical fact of a possible blood shortage in India. After a massive vaccination drive starting from 1st May 2021, inmates cannot donate blood for 3 months.

"18 to 30 is the fittest lot at this point in time and also the least vaccinated age bracket, I am donating blood before taking the shot and I hope this becomes like a SOP: Standard operating procedure," says Krishiv KL Tekchandani, seen outside Cooper Hospital, Mumbai, who had come here to donate blood. "You can't donate blood for 3 months after vaccination, do it now," says Krishiv after donating. The number of monetary remittance and donations for the COVID-19 virus went up after a picture of Krishiv KL Tekchandani was seen doing rounds on the internet as he donated his entire savings to the cause.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Republicans ask Biden to withdraw 'divisive' proposal to teach more Black history

Dozens of Senate Republicans called on the Biden administration on Friday to withdraw what they say is a divisive education proposal that would place greater emphasis on slavery and the contributions of Black Americans in history and civics...

Car bomb kills at least 30 in Afghanistan's eastern Logar province

A huge car bomb blast killed at least 30 people and injured dozens more in Afghanistans eastern Logar province on Friday evening, with highschool students among the casualties, officials said. The car packed with explosives detonated in Log...

MP: Janata curfew extended in Indore till May 7

Janata curfew has been extended in Indore in Madhya Pradesh till May 7 amid a rise in coronavirus cases, an official said on Friday.The order was issued under section 144 of CrPC by Collector Manish Singh, he added.The urban areas of the di...

Boeing announces $10 mn assistance package for India's fight against COVID-19

US aerospace major Boeing on Friday announced a USD 10 million about Rs 74 crore emergency assistance package for India to support the countrys response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.The assistance from Boeing will be directed to o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021