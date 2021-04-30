Amara Raja Batteries receives closure orders from APPCB for Andhra plants

New Delhi, Apr 30 (PTI) Amara Raja Batteries on Friday said it has received closure orders from the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board (APPCB) for its plants located in the state.

The company has received closure orders dated April 30 for the company's manufacturing facilities situated at Karakambadi, Tirupati and Nunegundlapalli in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, Amara Raja Batteries said in a regulatory filing.

The company is reviewing the said orders and will be taking all necessary recourse as may be necessary and available to protect the interest of all its stakeholders, it added.

''The company as a responsible corporate has always placed highest priority to environmental management systems and have adopted best environmental practices over the last many years in our organisation which have helped us maintain highest standards of pollution control measures including employee health and safety,'' it said.

Amara Raja Batteries also said it has has invested significantly on pollution control systems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)