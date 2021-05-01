Left Menu

US STOCKS-Apple and Alphabet pull Wall Street lower

A day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each fell more than 1%, giving back gains following upbeat quarterly reports this week. Amazon.com Inc rose 0.4% after it posted record profit late on Thursday and signaled that consumers would keep spending in a growing U.S. economy.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-05-2021 00:13 IST | Created: 01-05-2021 00:07 IST
US STOCKS-Apple and Alphabet pull Wall Street lower
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Wall Street dropped on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies dipping despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports. A day after the S&P 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each fell more than 1%, giving back gains following upbeat quarterly reports this week.

Amazon.com Inc rose 0.4% after it posted record profit late on Thursday and signaled that consumers would keep spending in a growing U.S. economy. Amazon had been up over 2% earlier in the session. Twitter Inc plunged 14% after it offered a tepid revenue forecast for the second quarter, saying user growth could slow as the boost seen during the pandemic fizzles.

While megacap favorites posted largely strong earnings in the first quarter, their shares have struggled to maintain the upward trajectory that many had coming into reporting season. "There is a sense that maybe next quarter is as good as it's going to get, and we're going to roll over, particularly among the Nasdaq stocks and Big Tech stocks that benefited from the pandemic," said Jack Ablin, chief investment officer at Cresset Wealth Advisors in Palm Beach, Florida.

Most of the 11 major S&P 500 sector indexes were lower, with technology and materials down more than 1%, while energy dropped 2.2%. Of the 303 companies in the S&P 500 that have reported so far, 87.1% have topped analysts' earnings estimates, with Refinitiv IBES data now predicting a 46.3% jump in profit growth.

Data on Friday showed U.S. consumer spending rebounded in March amid a surge in income as households received additional COVID-19 pandemic relief money from the government. Despite Friday's weakness, the Nasdaq is set for six consecutive months of gains, boosted by impressive results from big technology companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is on course to end in the positive territory for three months in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 0.59% at 33,859.8 points, while the S&P 500 lost 0.72% to 4,180.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85% to 13,963.28.

Chevron Corp shed more than 3% after its first-quarter profit fell 29%, hit by weaker refining margins and production losses. AbbVie Inc rose 0.6% after it reported strong results and raised its 2021 earnings forecast, helped by demand for its rheumatoid arthritis drug in the United States.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers for a 2.12-to-1 ratio on the NYSE and for a 1.98-to-1 ratio on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 44 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 26 new lows.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Demon Slayer Season 2 releasing in 2021 but could finally come to Netflix in 2023

Entertainment News Roundup: Five charged in violent abduction of Lady Gaga's bulldogs; BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches; China launches key module of space station and more

Entertainment News Roundup: BRIT Awards winners to get two trophies; Block by block, LEGOLAND New York prepares to open and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Biden administration sets new North Korea policy of 'practical' diplomacy

President Joe Biden has settled on a new approach to pressuring North Korea to give up nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles that will explore diplomacy but not seek a grand bargain with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, the White House sai...

US to restrict travel from India over COVID starting Tuesday

The US will restrict travel from India starting on May 4, the White House said Friday, citing a devastating rise in COVID-19 cases in the country and the emergence of potentially dangerous variants of the coronavirus.White House press secre...

US STOCKS-Apple and Alphabet pull Wall Street lower

Wall Street dropped on Friday, with Apple, Alphabet and other tech-related companies dipping despite recent strong quarterly earnings reports. A day after the SP 500 closed at a record high, Apple , Google-parent Alphabet and Facebook each ...

Josh Duggar, former reality TV star, charged with child porn possession

Joshua James Duggar, the 33-year-old former star of the popular reality TV show 19 Kids and Counting, appeared in federal court on Friday to face criminal charges that he received and possessed child pornography, the U.S. Justice Department...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021