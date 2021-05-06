Liberia suspends import tariff on rice to bring down prices

On Monday, Liberian President George Manneh Weah issued Executive Order #105, which announced the suspension of the tariff on rice imports, according to a report by the Liberian News Agency. The Executive Mansion in Monrovia mentioned that the decision of the President is aligned to the government's desire to bring relief to the people of Liberia.

The import tariff that is suspended on rice is classified under the tariff numbers 1006.30.00 if more than 5kg of rice is packed or the same is packed in bulk; 1006.30.00, if at least 5kg of rice is packed and 1006.40.00 (broken rice) under the Revenue Code of Liberia Act of 2000. This is pledged to take effect immediately.

This Executive Order followed the cessation of Executive Order #98. According to the Executive Mansion, it emphasizes the commitment of the government to ensure that prices of specific commodities on the market, including rice, remain affordable to avoid bringing unnecessary burden on the citizens.

The Executive Order also states that the government has analyzed and evaluated the causes of the surge in the price of various strategic commodities, including rice while reassuring that his administration aims to take steps to improve the situation.

"There is a need for exigent measures to achieve the desired objectives of easing the economic burden on the citizens and residents to enable access to rice, the staple food," he said.

The government strives to check and suspend tariff hinges in order to restrict the concurrent increase in the price of rice, making it affordable. These measures cannot wait for long legislative processes, mentioned the President.