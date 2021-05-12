Left Menu

Sensex tanks over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty drops below 14,750

Market action is likely to be stock specific based on results, he noted.Further, market participants will also keep an eye on domestic inflation and industrial production data, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.On Wall Street, indices ended in the red in overnight sessions.Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.36 per cent lower at USD 68.30 per barrel.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 12-05-2021 10:15 IST | Created: 12-05-2021 09:54 IST
Sensex tanks over 400 pts in early trade; Nifty drops below 14,750

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled over 400 points in early trade on Wednesday, tracking losses in index majors HDFC twins, Reliance Industries and ICICI Bank amid negative cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE index was trading 403.16 points or 0.82 per cent lower at 48,758.65 in initial deals.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 112.80 points or 0.76 per cent to 14,737.95.

HDFC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by M&M, HUL, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, NTPC, L&T, SBI and ONGC were among the gainers.

In the previous session, Sensex ended 340.60 points or 0.69 per cent lower at 49,161.81, and Nifty slumped 91.60 points or 0.61 per cent to close at 14,850.75.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 336 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

According to V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services, global markets are now caught between two opposing forces - economic recovery and inflation fears. While the former is positive the latter is negative. Going forward, the market trend will depend on which of the two triumphs over the other.

The year-on-year inflation in the US is expected to come around 3.6 per cent, pushed high mainly by the base effect and therefore may not sustain. But if the month-on-month inflation data shows a surge, the dovish Fed will be forced to take it seriously.

The fact that the market is a bit apprehensive of rising inflation is reflected in the US 10-year yield rising above 1.6 per cent, he said.

''So, this space has to be watched. Meanwhile in India Q4 results continue to be good with better than expected performance from mid-small-caps. Market action is likely to be stock specific based on results,'' he noted.

Further, market participants will also keep an eye on domestic inflation and industrial production data, scheduled to be released later in the day, traders said.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading on a negative note in mid-session deals.

On Wall Street, indices ended in the red in overnight sessions.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.36 per cent lower at USD 68.30 per barrel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Russia registers 8,115 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin recommended by expert panel for phase II/III clinical trials on 2 to 18 year-olds: Sources PTI PLB AAR AAR

Kingdom Chapter 679 release delayed, updates & spoilers

Accessibility key to strengthening diversity, inclusion in gaming: Intel study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics

Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics.The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said Tuesday that his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain.I dont know...

CryptoPunks Market Capitalization Nearly $2 Billion

The value of all 10,000 CryptoPunks, the first and best-known NFT Non-Fungible Token project and ecosystem based on Ethereum, exceeds 1.95B 1.60B, according to estimates by researchers at the Institute For the Future IFF at the University o...

Islamic social financing initiative aims to help economic recovery, pandemic response

Coming at a time when millions have been pushed into extreme poverty, the International Dialogue on the Role of Islamic Social Financing in Achieving the SDGs has the potential to provide urgently needed support, including for economic reco...

Rupee falls 17 paise to 73.51 against US dollar in early trade

The Indian rupee slumped 17 paise to 73.51 against the US dollar in opening trade on Wednesday tracking weak domestic equities and strong American currency.Forex traders said investors are awaiting cues from the US CPI and domestic inflatio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021