LG to expand production facilities in Brazil; drive economic growth

LG Electronics is accelerating efforts to expand its production facilities in Brazil, the South Korean technology giant said on Monday. The expansion will help the company create employment opportunities and drive economic growth in the region.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging periods in recent history for many businesses. So it's especially meaningful that in Brazil, LG Electronics is accelerating efforts to expand its production facilities, creating much-needed work for local contractors and ultimately lead to many new roles within the company itself," the company said in a statement.

Earlier this month, Brazil's government approved LG's plan to expand its Manaus plant by 12,000 square meters. Established in 1995, the Manaus plant is located in the northwestern state of Amazonas.

The project worth BRL 325 million (USD 62 million) is expected to commence operations in July and will see the establishment of new production lines for LG laptops and monitors even as LG winds down its smartphone operations. Once the new facilities become fully operational, LG will be the fourth largest employer in Amazonas, adding 150 jobs and growing its local workforce to 2,200 members.

In April 2021, when LG announced plans to exit the mobile industry, the South Korean firm decided to relocate the monitor and laptop manufacturing lines from Taubate, Sao Paulo, to Manaus.

"With the expansion of its Manaus site, LG is helping to stimulate the local economy in Amazonas while demonstrating its commitment to keeping as much production as possible in Brazil. By staying strong during challenging times and working together with the communities it serves, LG is continuing to ensure that life's good," LG said.

Commenting on the expansion, Seo Young-moo, senior vice president of LG Brazil Manaus production, said, "We will continue to provide local employment opportunities and ensure uninterrupted service to our customers and partners across South and Central America."