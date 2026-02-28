Left Menu

Kejriwal's Vindication: A Setback for Political Vendetta

Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized political vendetta behind charges against AAP's Kejriwal, recently discharged in the excise case. The party accused BJP and central agencies of conspiring to undermine AAP. It demanded apologies from leaders and action against officials. The verdict highlighted misuse of probe agencies against political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-02-2026 10:46 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 10:46 IST
The Shiv Sena (UBT) has labeled the discharge of Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy case as a significant blow to what it calls political vendetta. The party demands accountability for those allegedly fabricating charges against the former Delhi chief minister.

An editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece, 'Saamana', claims that charges in the excise policy case were orchestrated to destabilize Kejriwal's government. The Opposition party alleged a concerted effort by BJP, the Delhi lieutenant governor, and agencies like ED and CBI to destabilize AAP's rule in the capital.

The Delhi court dismissed the case against Kejriwal and others due to insufficient evidence of criminal intent, exposing the political motivation behind the actions. Shiv Sena demands apologies from national leaders and insists on accountability for those driving unfounded investigations.

