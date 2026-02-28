Left Menu

Massive Drug Bust: Assam's Bold Message to Traffickers

Assam police seized drugs worth Rs 5.93 crore in two operations, arresting three individuals. The operations targeted trafficking in Guwahati and Patharkandi, capturing 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of ganja. Yaba, containing methamphetamine, is illegal in India, underscoring Assam's commitment to tackling drug trafficking.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant crackdown on the drug trade, Assam authorities successfully seized narcotics valued at Rs 5.93 crore during two strategic operations, leading to the arrest of three suspects, according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The coordinated efforts, which took place in Guwahati of Kamrup Metropolitan district and Patharkandi in Sribhumi district, resulted in the confiscation of 83,399 Yaba tablets and 10 kg of ganja. These drugs were intended for distribution across the region, posing a serious threat to public health and safety.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasized via a post on X that these operations carried a clear message: drug traffickers can find no sanctuary, not even in homes or on highways, as Assam ramps up its battle against illegal narcotics. Methamphetamine-laden Yaba tablets remain banned in India, reflecting the stringent legal stance on controlled substances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

