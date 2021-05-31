Cooper Corporation launches 5 KVA compact diesel genset

Satara-based auto component and engine maker Cooper Corporation on Monday announced the launch of 5 Kilovolt-amperes (KVA) compact diesel genset Bolt Mini.

With this new compact genset, consumers can have the lowest maintenance costs with the highest fuel savings, the company said.

Advertisement

The compact genset incorporates the contemporary air-cooled engine designed by the UK-based Ricardo, with whom Cooper has a technical collaboration for designing of its family of engines. This collaboration offers the entire range of 2-cylinder to 6-cylinder diesel engines from 10 KVA to 250 KVA.

The company has now introduced the first single-cylinder, future-ready and the most compact gensets, considering the evolving global markets, Cooper Corporation said in a release.

''We are pleased to announce the launch of our Cooper Bolt Mini. These Gensets are the best-in-class in terms of fuel consumption and we have always offered enhanced after-sales support to our customers,'' said Farrokh N Cooper, Chairman and Managing Director, Cooper Corporation Ltd.

Currently, the company has been exporting engines to more than 30 countries and has witnessed steady and rapid growth across sectors, he said, adding, ''we focus on innovative, global innovations that ensure business success for us and all of our partners.'' ''Keeping in mind the government initiative of AatmaNirbhar Bharat Abhiyaan, starting from the design aspect, all the components of the Bolt Mini are 'Made in India' and are manufactured in our Satara facility in Maharashtra,'' Cooper added.

Cooper supplies its products in international markets ranging from Central America, Africa, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Ukraine, UAE, Vietnam, and Afghanistan.

It supplies auto spare parts and engine components to all leading manufacturers in the domestic markets and across the world from Japan to Europe and the USA, the company said. PTI IAS DRR DRR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)