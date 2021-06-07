Moscow, in response to sanctions, bans 9 Canadian citizens from entering Russia
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 07-06-2021 22:44 IST | Created: 07-06-2021 22:44 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Russia, in response to Canadian sanctions imposed on March 24, has decided to ban nine Canadian citizens from entering its territory indefinitely, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.
Canada in March imposed new sanctions on nine Russian officials over "gross and systematic violations of human rights in Russia," prompting the Kremlin to vow a response.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia reports 8,951 new COVID-19 cases, lifting total above 5 mln
Russia's COVID-19 case tally surpasses 5 million
Russia's Fortuna vessel moves to German waters for Nord Stream 2 construction
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine highly effective against Brazil virus variant
Russia warns Turkey over ties with Ukraine