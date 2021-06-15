Oxygen Express train carrying 98 tonnes of medical oxygen reaches Bengaluru

The thirty-fifth ''Oxygen Express'' carrying 98.09 tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO), in 6 cryogenic containers has reached the city, the South Western Railway said on Tuesday.

So far, Karnataka has received 3,959.51 Tonnes of LMO by Rail.

Advertisement

''The 35th Oxygen Express has reached Inland Container Depot, Whitefield, Bengaluru at 09:10 am today.

It had started from Kanalus, Jamnagar, Gujarat at 05:09 pm on June 13,'' South Western Railway said in a statement.

Indian Railways has so far run 424 Oxygen Expresses and transported more than 30,455 tonnes of LMO in 1,748 tankers to all over the country and has brought relief to 15 states in their fight against Covid -19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)