Waaree Energies Wins Massive 400 MW Solar Module Order for Gujarat Project

Waaree Energies on Monday said it has secured an order from Gujarat Industries Power Company for the supply of 400 MW modules.

The modules are in the Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and range between 540 Wp to 570 Wp (Watt Peak), Waaree Energies said in a statement.

The company has announced that it has received a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Gujarat Industries Power Company Limited (GIPCL) for a 400 MW module supply deal, the statement said.

The contract entails the comprehensive supply of solar PV modules incorporating advanced bifacial technology for the 2,375 MW RE (Renewable Energy) Park near village Khavda, Great Rann of Kutch, Gujarat, it said.

Hitesh Chimanlal Doshi, Chairman & Managing Director, Waaree Energies Limited, said, ''We are honoured to collaborate with GIPCL on this project. This initiative underscores our commitment to promote domestic manufacturing, generate employment, and support the nation's ambitious renewable energy targets while aiming to uphold the standards of excellence.'' Gujarat-based Waaree Energies is among India's largest manufacturers of solar PV modules with an aggregate installed capacity of 12 GW.

