Tantra T-Shirts partners with 6Degree as part of new omni-channel scale strategy

The iconic T-shirt brand plans to amplify its D2C business through an omni-channel experience. Known for their quirky Tees that resonate with the youth, India’s leading T-shirt brand Tantra has joined hands with popular omnichannel retail platform 6Degree. 6Degree is India’s largest fashion network and invests in brand, marketing and technology solutions for fashion and lifestyle brands. Tantra plans to revamp its marketing strategies in the post Covid phase and escalate its online presence. Ranjiv Ramchandani, founder and director of Tantra, commenting on the partnership said, “Tantra (India- on- a-T-shirt) is a pioneer and iconic 'ideas based' T-shirt brand, delivering trendy art for guys, girls and kids. Our huge portfolio of designs and never-ending T-shirt ideas is ideal raw material for a cutting- edge omni-channel platform like 6Degree, who are helping us deliver to existing and new customers, in a funky and technologically advanced way. Tantra's offline growth plans will be an ideal fit and synergy, for our online push, via 6Degree. Tantra sees the post- covid era as the perfect time to amplify it's huge range of original T-shirt art, to India and beyond, and we are happy and excited to partner with 6Degree, for the next level through technology and convenience.” Echoing his enthusiasm, co-founder of 6Degree, Amit Bhardwaj added, “Tantra as a brand is young and fun. We are happy to have them on board as we plan an exciting partnership ahead with new and advanced marketing solutions, while retaining the connect the popular brand has had with its customers over the years. With our experience in scaling D2C brands, we are excited to manage and scale Tantra T-Shirts across the digital and offline space, pushing new boundaries. With our retail-tech platform “Honeycomb”, Tantra T-shirts will now have a single window access to manage their business across the ecosystem, including intelligent AI driven insights and a suite of brand marketing solutions.” 6Degree is one of India’s leading fashion platforms which has enabled over 500 brands scale their businesses. With the latest addition of Honeycomb, the company now is stepping up to leverage its strength of technology and marketing expertise to enable brands to forge ahead in the growing landscape of fashion retail.

