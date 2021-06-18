Left Menu

Apollo Tyres unveils new new corporate identity and vision

Apollo Tyres on Friday unveiled its new corporate identity and vision 'Driving Progress, Together' setting the path for next five years.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 18-06-2021 13:50 IST | Created: 18-06-2021 13:50 IST
The company has multiple manufacturing units in India and a unit each in the Netherlands and Hungary. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Apollo Tyres on Friday unveiled its new corporate identity and vision 'Driving Progress, Together' setting the path for next five years. As a parent company for both Apollo Tyres and Vredestein Tyres product brands, Apollo Tyres Ltd said it is committed to bringing together a global community, and fostering a diverse and inclusive culture that powers innovation to transport, both its business and society forward.

The company said this vision is supported by the organisation's purpose -- Enabling Excellence -- a belief that excellence should be universally accessible, and the company's role is to connect people globally to the tyres, tools and support they need to reach their potential. "Our industry is going through a sea change, and with the increasing rate of transformation in key areas of our business, it is time for us to embrace that change. Our ambition is brought to life in our new identity," said Neeraj Kanwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director.

The new corporate identity has been created by London-based design-led creative company Jones Knowles Ritchie. The five key pillars to realise the company's five-year vision are digitalisation, technology and innovation, people, brand and sustainability.

With the global pandemic accelerating pace of digitalisation and several changes in the industry including electrification and autonomous driving, Apollo Tyres said this is a key focus area for the company as it continues to grow. Sustainability is critical to business success, increasing the use of renewable materials and reduction in waste being key goals, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

