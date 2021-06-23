Left Menu

Dabur plant to come up at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh

PTI | Indore | Updated: 23-06-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2021 22:14 IST
Homegrown FMCG major Dabur India has performed the ground-breaking ceremony on Wednesday to set up a facility with an investment of Rs 550 crore in a phased manner at Pithampur near Indore in Madhya Pradesh, as part of its expansion plan.

The company will produce ayurvedic medicines, food products and health supplements at the plant, company officials said.

The unit will be established on a 51-acre land and it is among the major project to be started in the state after the lowering of the COVID-19 scare, the officials added.

The ground-breaking ceremony took place in the presence of the company's Executive Director (Operations) Shahrukh A Khan and senior officials of the state government, the company said in a statement.

Under the first phase of the project, 1,250 persons will get direct and indirect employment and when the unit starts its operations with full capacity, it will give employment to nearly 3,000 people, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

