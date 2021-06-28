Left Menu

Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower

Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG and Easyjet slipped between 1.5% and 2.4% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine. Globally, market sentiment was cautious due to a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia, while investors awaited a batch of global economic data including the U.S. non-farm payroll report on Thursday that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy stance.

Reuters | Updated: 28-06-2021 14:10 IST | Created: 28-06-2021 14:08 IST
Burberry, financials drag FTSE 100 lower
Image Credit: Flickr

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in heavyweight financial and consumer discretionary stocks, while Burberry slipped to the bottom of the index after the resignation of its chief executive officer.

The blue-chip index fell 0.3%, with Burberry tumbling 8.1% after the luxury group said its CEO Marco Gobbetti would step down from the role to take up another opportunity in his native Italy. Life insurers and banks fell 0.8% each and were among the biggest drags to the index.

The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index declined 0.2%. Wizz Air, Ryanair Holdings, British Airways-owner IAG, and Easyjet slipped between 1.5% and 2.4% after a report said Germany would attempt to ban British travellers from the European Union regardless of whether or not they have had a COVID-19 vaccine.

Globally, market sentiment was cautious due to a spike in coronavirus cases across Asia, while investors awaited a batch of global economic data including the U.S. non-farm payroll report on Thursday that could shape the Federal Reserve's policy stance. "Equity markets are in a state of ambivalence, they should find their footing as the week develops," said Sebastien Galy, a senior macro strategist at Nordea Asset Management.

"Expectations for the non-farm payroll (data) are relatively subdued given that we are in the process of re-opening the economy. A lack of surprise will comfort the market that tapering is only slowly coming." The FTSE 100 has gained 1.3% so far in June and is on track for a fifth straight monthly gain on expectations of a stronger economic recovery on the back of accelerating vaccine rollouts and ultra-loose monetary policies.

However, the FTSE 250 is set for its first monthly drop since January as Britain delayed its complete reopening on concerns over a recent spike in COVID-19 infections. Among stocks, Informa rose 1.4% to the top of the FTSE 100 after Citigroup raised its price target on the event organizer's stock.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickly; Delta variant fuses cells to infect more efficiently; "Space is for everyone": Europe's Space Agency to hire first disabled astronaut

Science News Roundup: Vaccine-linked heart condition tends to resolve quickl...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay covered up; Italy reports 40 coronavirus deaths, 838 new cases and more

Health News Roundup: Spain scraps outdoor mask-wearing rule, but many stay c...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended; Germany ex...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germany expects faster Moderna COVID-19 vaccine deliveries and more

Health News Roundup: Malaysia's COVID-19 lockdown to be extended - PM; Germa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021