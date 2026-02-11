Counter-Terrorism Police Lead Investigation in North-West London School Stabbing

A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly attempting to murder two schoolboys during a stabbing at Kingsbury High School in north-west London. Despite not being labeled a terrorist incident, the investigation is being handled by counter-terrorism officers owing to surrounding conditions.

The victims, aged 12 and 13, remain seriously injured but in stable condition in a hospital. The police noted that the investigation is progressing rapidly, with officers aiming to determine what exactly took place. Increased patrols have been introduced to reassure the local community.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer publicly thanked law enforcement for their swift action. The police recovered a weapon linked to the stabbing and arrested the suspect, known to have prior ties with the school. Both the Met Police and local figures have called for public assistance in gathering further information.

