King's College London Expands Scholarships for Indian Postgraduates

King's College London has announced the third year of its special scholarship for Indian postgraduate students, aimed at removing financial barriers. The Vice-Chancellor's Awards will offer 5,000 pounds in fee reductions for 40 students. Applicants must demonstrate societal impact potential and application runs until May.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 09-02-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2026 20:21 IST
King's College London has rolled out the third annual Vice-Chancellor's Awards for Indian-domiciled postgraduate students, further solidifying their commitment to international education. Aimed at alleviating the financial burden, the program offers 5,000 pounds in fee reductions to up to 40 students, facilitating their full-time studies beginning September 2026.

Eligible students must demonstrate that they intend to leverage their education for societal benefits, reflecting the ethos of the awards. Candidates are also required to showcase how they will engage both academically and personally during their tenure at King's. The application process is now open, with submissions accepted until late May via the university's official website.

Notably, Professor Shitij Kapur, Vice-Chancellor and President of King's College, emphasized the unique opportunities the institution offers, citing past recipients who have achieved remarkable societal impacts. King's boasts a historical connection with India, underscored by its pioneering teaching of Sanskrit and Bengali, and notable alumni like Sarojini Naidu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

