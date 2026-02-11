Left Menu

AirAsia X Charts New Horizons with Bahrain-London Route Launch

AirAsia X is launching a new route from Kuala Lumpur to London via Bahrain, marking its first hub outside Asia. This expansion is part of the airline's strategy to enhance global reach and streamline operations under a unified brand, following its recent business consolidations and debt refinancing initiatives.

AirAsia X has announced the introduction of a groundbreaking new route connecting Kuala Lumpur to London's Gatwick Airport via Bahrain, set to begin in June. This move signifies the budget airline's first hub outside Asia, enhancing its network's reach from Southeast Asia to Europe.

The airline's strategic expansion follows the acquisition of short-haul aviation businesses from Capital A, unifying the group's seven airlines. This enables AirAsia X to streamline operations, reactivate the route to London's Gatwick, and utilize its A330 fleet to boost long-haul international services.

As part of an effort to increase its global footprint, AirAsia X is also exploring refinancing options for $600 million in debt. Airbus is reportedly close to finalizing a deal to sell approximately 100 A220 jets to the airline, reflecting its intent to broaden its fleet and reach more destinations.

