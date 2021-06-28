Kwik Delivery Launches better bigger Kwik bag 2.0 isothermal bags

Kwik Delivery (Kwik.Delivery) keeps moving the goal post recently with strings of new developments rolling out every now and then - from constant system upgrades to setting a new industry standard with its cutting-edge free e-commerce plugins - and it seems to get only better! The leading delivery platform has just been made bigger, better isothermal delivery bags available to its bike delivery partners across Lagos.

Bigger, stronger and more resilient compared to regular delivery bags, the Kwik bag 2.0 isothermal bags are to replace the first-generation delivery bags used by Kwik Delivery bike riders since its launch in 2019. They are introduced to make deliveries much safer as well as increase the carrying capacity of bikes.

Advertisement

The new Kwik 2.0 bags can carry up to 40kg of load as against the 25kg capacity of the previous bags. Zippers on the bag are covered with protective flaps to safeguard delivery packages against water leaks from rainfall while in transit. More interestingly, the bags are designed to keep the temperature (hot or cold) of parcels up to 6 hours while in transit. Meanwhile, Kwik's platform ensures parcels delivery within 2 hours of a pick-up in Lagos and 1 hour in Abuja.

"With this new Kwik 2.0 bag, customers can move even more merchandises around Lagos with just-in-time effectiveness and complete peace of mind knowing, as before, that the condition of their goods is intact irrespective of the temperature or weather", says Yinka Olayanju, Chief Operating Officer of Kwik Delivery. "Now you can send much more things with a Kwikster, be it frozen goods or a hot dish, the carrying capacity just got bigger."

Since its launch in 2019, Kwik Delivery has firmly established itself as an enabler of digital transformation for merchants in Nigeria, creating strong value-added SaaS services critical to the deployment and growth of e-commerce. Kwik Delivery is the trading name of Africa Delivery Technologies SAS and the Kwik Delivery mobile app is available on iOS (bit.ly/3haIHdl) and Android (bit.ly/3haIHdl).

(With Inputs from APO)