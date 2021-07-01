Left Menu

NZ economy continuing to display resilience, Govt books show

Tax revenue was $89 billion, $4.1 billion above forecast due to higher than expected corporate and income tax, and GST revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-07-2021 09:47 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 09:47 IST
NZ economy continuing to display resilience, Govt books show
The Crown accounts for the eleven months to the end of May 2021 show the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) was a deficit of $3.6 billion, $5.8 billion better than forecast by the Treasury in Budget 2021 in May. Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • New Zealand

The Government's books show that the New Zealand economy is continuing to display resilience in the face of the ongoing impact of COVID-19.

The Crown accounts for the eleven months to the end of May 2021 show the operating balance before gains and losses (OBEGAL) was a deficit of $3.6 billion, $5.8 billion better than forecast by the Treasury in Budget 2021 in May.

Tax revenue was $89 billion, $4.1 billion above forecast due to higher than expected corporate and income tax, and GST revenue.

Net core Crown debt was 31.2 percent of GDP, $6 billion less than forecast.

"This is a positive result, with the economy's resilience and New Zealanders' confidence in the recovery confirming that the Government's ongoing response to the pandemic is the right one," Grant Robertson said.

"The outlook, however, remains uncertain. The recent case of an Australian traveller in Wellington with COVID-19, Australia's growing outbreak and the pandemic more globally show the economic environment remains volatile. The recovery remains uneven among some sectors and regions in New Zealand, while supply chain issues still affect the economy.

"We are still facing elevated levels of debt and OBEGAL deficits for some years to come as a result of the borrowing needed to support New Zealanders through COVID 19.

"The balanced approach we took in Budget 2021 is appropriate as we work through the uncertainty. This Government will continue to keep a lid on debt while targeting support to where it is needed most to accelerate the recovery and tackle long-standing issues around climate change, housing and child wellbeing," Grant Robertson said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021