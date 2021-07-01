Left Menu

Escorts logs tractor sales at 12,533 units for June

Escorts said the continued growth in its volumes and that of the tractor industry is a testament of resilience of rural and agri sectors. We remain optimistic for the rest of the fiscal year, as timely and expected above-normal monsoon, increase in MSP prices, and record direct procurement by the government is leading to a positive build-up of farmer sentiments.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 10:45 IST
Escorts logs tractor sales at 12,533 units for June
  • Country:
  • India

Farm equipment manufacturer Escorts Agri Machinery (EAM) on Thursday said its tractor sales stood at 12,533 units for June.

The company sold 10,851 tractors in the corresponding month a year ago.

Domestic tractor sales stood at 11,956 units as against 10,623 units in June last year, Escorts said in a BSE filing.

Escorts Agri Machinery's exports increased to 577 units from 228 tractor units sold in June last year. Escorts said the continued growth in its volumes and that of the tractor industry is a testament of resilience of rural and agri sectors. ''We remain optimistic for the rest of the fiscal year, as timely and expected above-normal monsoon, increase in MSP prices, and record direct procurement by the government is leading to a positive build-up of farmer sentiments. ''The commercial activity also is expected to gain further momentum in the ensuing months,'' the company said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
2
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
3
Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

Refreshed Google Meet experience expands to Meet hardware devices

 Global
4
Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

Google Chat now suggests group conversations based on Calendar events

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021