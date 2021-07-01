EZTax.in helps you save every last paisa

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 1 (ANI/BusinessWire India): As more salaried people started receiving Form 16s from their employers and the TDS being recorded by the income tax department, the tax filing season for FY 2020-21 (AY 2021-22) has picked up the momentum. The leading online income tax filing portal EZTax.in announced today that it has rolled out features and functionalities that are unique to the Indian income tax filing market. This makes the taxpayer achieve maximum refund through its real-time tax regime (old vs new) comparison feature to save every last paisa during COVID times.

Maximum Refund recommendation engine "EZTax.in portal made great strides in reducing the complexity in choosing the maximum refund between old and new tax regimes, which were introduced in Budget 2020," said Suneel Dasari, Founder and CEO at EZTax.in.

"With the new EZTax.in portal, one can prepare their taxes for free online by providing the data such as income, investments, further, the tax engine automatically recommends the best option for a maximum refund before e-filing." "In addition, for those who are trading in stock markets such as equity, mutual funds, futures, options, or intra-day, the new capital gains module enabled for an easy excel import feature that takes just a few seconds to import all the data for a seamless experience in preparing capital gains tax," he further said.

Improved Tax Optimiser The AI based portal offering tax planning & guidance part of every Income Tax Filing through India's 1st Online Tax Optimiser. The all-online Tax Optimiser enabled lakhs of taxpayers to save up to Rs. 85,000 from the comfort of their home.

Enhanced Free Self-Service Income Tax Filing The Portal continued to offer free, improved Self-Service Income Tax Filing option that can auto read the Form 16, Form 26AS and Capital Gains excels, tax optimiser, and the new maximum refund recommendation engine.

15% Discount up to Jul 10th EZTax.in portal is offering a flat 15% Discount on all Expert Assisted IT Filing Services until Jul 10th, 2021 due to COVID19 pandemic, for both resident and non-resident Indians.

