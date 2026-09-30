US trade chief to consider trade deal tariff caps in excess capacity probe

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2026 09:21 IST | Created: 30-09-2026 09:21 IST
US trade chief to consider trade deal tariff caps in excess capacity probe

US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Tuesday that the Trump administration will take into consideration tariff caps negotiated in trade deals with ‌countries as it weighs potential new duties in an investigation on excess industrial capacity. Speaking to reporters ahead of a Group of 20 trade ministers meeting, Greer said he did not want to prejudge the outcome of a pending Section 301 investigation that is focused on excess capacity in China and other key trading ‌partners.

"I don't want to get ahead of the report and proposed action, but I guess what I'll say on that is we value ‌those deals, and we will certainly take them into account when we're looking at any outcomes of that report," Greer said. "What I will say as well is that a lot of those deals, they actually, you know, as they're implemented, they go a long way to mitigating some of the impacts of excess capacity that might be present in those countries," ⁠Greer said ​after a roundtable of CEOs and trade ministers.

The ⁠Trump administration has used its presidency of the G20 summit process this year to bring attention to China's excess production capacity and over-reliance on exports for growth. At the G20 finance ⁠ministers meeting in Asheville, North Carolina, at the beginning of September, all G20 member countries except China agreed to take actions against such policies.

The European Union is among 16 ​economies targeted by the excess capacity probe, along with Japan and South Korea. USTR has cited large EU trade surpluses, particularly on chemicals, machinery ⁠and vehicles in Germany and pharmaceuticals in Ireland as potential evidence of excess capacity. Trade deals struck with the Trump administration by the EU, Japan and South Korea have capped US tariffs ⁠on ​their goods at 15%, while largely eliminating tariffs on US industrial goods. Greer has previously said that "a deal's a deal" when asked whether the US would abide by those caps.

The excess capacity probe was launched in March after the US Supreme Court struck down Trump's broad global tariffs imposed under a ⁠national emergencies law. European Union trade chief Maros Sefcovic told the CEO roundtable on Tuesday he welcomed the Trump administration's focus on combating excess industrial capacity ⁠at the G20 meeting. He added that ⁠the EU was pushing for reforms on excess capacity in the G20 framework and at the World Trade Organization.

He also said the EU was working towards deeper cooperation with the US and other allies on critical minerals ‌to secure supply chains and ‌avoid "weaponization" of the materials, production of which is currently dominated by China.

TRENDING

1
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
2
Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Hormuz Shock Forces a Rethink of How the World Secures Energy

Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote public good over market forces

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic leaders to control AI lab via 'Founder LLC' to promote p...

Global
4
EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

EXCLUSIVE-Anthropic's IPO prospectus shows sweeping AI vision, surging costs

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Beyond the AI Hype: Sierra Leone Bets on Data, Skills and Connectivity to Drive Real Development

Eurasia’s Middle Corridor Faces a $55 Billion Test to Turn Connectivity Into Economic Growth

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026