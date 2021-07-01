Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:23 IST
Gold rallies Rs 526; silver zooms Rs 1,231
Image Credit: ANI
Gold in the national capital on Thursday rallied Rs 526 to Rs 46,310 per 10 gram in line with a strong recovery in global precious metal prices and rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 45,784 per 10 grams.

Silver also gained Rs 1,231 to Rs 68,654 per kilogram from Rs 67,423 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rallied Rs 526 in-line with a strong recovery in COMEX gold prices and rupee depreciation,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

The Indian rupee depreciated 5 paise to 74.37 against the US dollar in opening trade on Thursday.

In the international market, gold was trading higher at USD 1,778 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.25 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

