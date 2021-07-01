Euro zone bond yields edge up; investors wait for U.S. jobs data

Euro zone government bond yields started the month slightly up on Thursday, with European stocks firmer as risk appetite improved, but the move lacked a clear driver and analysts said investors were waiting for jobs data on Friday to bring clarity. Yields fell in the previous session in a move some analysts attributed to month-end flows. They then reversed this move on Thursday, with the German 10-year Bund yield up two basis points on the day at -0.183% at 0944 GMT.

French, Spanish and Italian 10-year yields were up by closer to one basis point . Following the Fed's surprise hawkish shift at its June meeting, investors are waiting for two key U.S. data releases: ISM manufacturing data later in the day and payrolls data on Friday.

"How markets react to these readings could determine the behaviour of rates over summer," wrote ING rates strategists in a note to clients. "They should provide a better indicator of how seriously markets have taken the Fed's hawkish warning shot – we are watching the front-end."

Ahead of Friday's numbers, data showed U.S. private payrolls increased more than expected in June. Market participants are also paying attention to the spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19, and possible economic impact.

The euro zone's economy still faces risks from virus mutations, the European Central Bank's President Christine Lagarde said, speaking before the European Parliament in her role as chair of the European Union's financial stability watchdog. Euro zone manufacturing activity expanded at its fastest pace on record in June, according to a survey on Thursday, which also showed that factories faced the steepest rise in raw material costs in more than two decades.

But inflation data on Wednesday showed euro zone inflation eased in June, in line with forecasts. A gauge of long-term inflation expectations - the five year, five year inflation forward - fell to 1.5766%, having been knocked off a three-week high on Wednesday.

The ECB has planned "several meetings" of its policymakers in the coming weeks, an ECB spokesperson said, in a bid to iron out differences about the ECB's new inflation strategy. In terms of issuance, France auctioned around 11 billion euros ($13.04 billion) of longer-dated debt while Spain sold 5.3 billion euros ($6.28 billion) of 5, 7, and 30-year debt. ($1 = 0.8437 euros)

