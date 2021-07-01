Left Menu

CCI approves acquisition of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green Energy Limited

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green Energy Limited under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 15:41 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 15:41 IST
CCI approves acquisition of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green Energy Limited
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved the acquisition of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green Energy Limited under Section 31(1) of the Competition Act, 2002. The Proposed Combination envisages the acquisition of the entire (i.e 100 per cent) shareholding of SB Energy Holding Limited by Adani Green Energy Limited from SB Energy's existing shareholders.

Adani Green Energy Limited is engaged in the business of power generation through renewable energy."The Acquirer is part of the Adani group, which is an Indian multinational conglomerate comprising of six publicly traded companies. In India, the Acquirer and its subsidiaries are engaged in the business of power generation inter alia through (i) solar energy, (ii) wind energy and (iii) hybrid energy," a statement said. SB Energy Holding Limited, through various special purpose vehicles (SPVs) is engaged in the generation, supply and sale of electricity and energy produced from renewable sources. SB Energy Holding Limited is the ultimate holding company for SPVs formed in India that focus on developing renewable energy projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021