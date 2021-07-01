Left Menu

UP: 40 children taken off train, cops probe human trafficking charge

PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:17 IST
UP: 40 children taken off train, cops probe human trafficking charge
Representative image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

About 40 children were taken off a Punjab-bound train at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Thursday after local police was tipped off a suspected case of human trafficking, according to an official. All children were below 15 years of age and were taken off the Karambhoomi Express, which starts from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

However, railway police Inspector Sudheer Kumar said the children were travelling with relatives but they are investigating if the allegations of human trafficking are correct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021