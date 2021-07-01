UP: 40 children taken off train, cops probe human trafficking charge

About 40 children were taken off a Punjab-bound train at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Thursday after local police was tipped off a suspected case of human trafficking, according to an official. All children were below 15 years of age and were taken off the Karambhoomi Express, which starts from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.

However, railway police Inspector Sudheer Kumar said the children were travelling with relatives but they are investigating if the allegations of human trafficking are correct.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)