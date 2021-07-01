UP: 40 children taken off train, cops probe human trafficking charge
PTI | Moradabad | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:40 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:17 IST
About 40 children were taken off a Punjab-bound train at Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Thursday after local police was tipped off a suspected case of human trafficking, according to an official. All children were below 15 years of age and were taken off the Karambhoomi Express, which starts from Jalpaiguri in West Bengal.
However, railway police Inspector Sudheer Kumar said the children were travelling with relatives but they are investigating if the allegations of human trafficking are correct.
