Left Menu

Bowling centers' operator Bowlero strikes $2.6 bln SPAC merger deal

Bowlero Corp, owner and operator of bowling centers, said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Isos Acquisition Corp , valuing the combined company at around $2.6 billion. The deal includes a private investment in public equity of $450 million anchored by investors including Wells Fargo Asset Management, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc, Brigade Capital Management, Soros Fund Management and The Donerail Group.

Reuters | New York | Updated: 01-07-2021 16:58 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 16:36 IST
Bowling centers' operator Bowlero strikes $2.6 bln SPAC merger deal
Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Bowlero Corp, owner, and operator of bowling centers said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Isos Acquisition Corp, valuing the combined company at around $2.6 billion.

The deal includes a private investment in public equity of $450 million anchored by investors including Wells Fargo Asset Management, funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management Inc, Brigade Capital Management, Soros Fund Management and The Donerail Group. Bowlero, which owns the Professional Bowlers Association (PBA), operates about 300 bowling centers in North America, nearly eight times more than its closest rival, the company said.

Revenue from its centers has already exceeded pre-pandemic levels, despite ongoing capacity restrictions, Bowlero said. The company expects to report revenue of roughly $859 million for the calendar year 2022.

Shares and warrants of the combined company, to be named "Bowlero", will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "BOWL" and "BOWL WS" respectively. Isos, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) raised $225 million through an initial public offering earlier this year.

SPACs are publicly listed shell companies that merge with a private entity to take it public. SPAC mergers have emerged as a popular alternative to traditional IPOs. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and LionTree Advisors LLC are serving as the financial advisers to Bowlero and Isos on the deal respectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

APSEZ's marketshare gain is sustainable: Goldman Sachs

 India
2
The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

The Wadden Sea: Google Doodle to celebrate UNESCO World Heritage Site

 Denmark
3
Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-expected in the study of U.S. military; Romania to sell excess COVID-19 vaccines to Denmark

Health News Roundup: Heart inflammation after COVID-19 shots higher-than-exp...

 Global
4
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021