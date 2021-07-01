Left Menu

Slow movement of Delhi Metro trains on Blue line due to cable theft forces commuters to wait longer

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:11 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:08 IST
Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line allegedly due to a cable theft.

''Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.

There was slow movement of trains on the Blue Line in the Dwarka sub-city on Thursday due to theft of cable at sector 9, sources said, adding no major disruption took place due to it.

There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.

The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.

