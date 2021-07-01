Slow movement of Delhi Metro trains on Blue line due to cable theft forces commuters to wait longer
Delhi Metro commuters on Thursday had to wait longer due to slow movement of trains on its Blue Line allegedly due to a cable theft.
''Slow movement of trains between Dwarka Sector 9 and Dwarka Sector 21. Normal service on all other lines,'' the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a tweet.
There was slow movement of trains on the Blue Line in the Dwarka sub-city on Thursday due to theft of cable at sector 9, sources said, adding no major disruption took place due to it.
There was also a brief delay in metro services on DMRC's Blue Line on Wednesday morning due to a signalling issue.
The Blue Line of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida.
