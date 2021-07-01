Left Menu

Nepal resumes domestic flights

PTI | Kathmandu | Updated: 01-07-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 01-07-2021 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Nepal government on Thursday resumed domestic flight services after a gap of two-month but with capacity cut by half for each flight.

Regular domestic flights were suspended from May 3 with the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic hitting the country.

The civil aviation ministry said domestic flights have been resumed from July 1.

Sixty-four flights will operate daily. The flights have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent seat occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) has approved a month-long schedule for Nepali and foreign airlines to conduct international flights from and to 11 foreign destinations, including India.

As per the CAAN's notice, the designated airlines can conduct flights from and to New Delhi, Doha, Istanbul, Dubai, Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Kuwait, Muscat, Kuala Lumpur and Narita (Japan).

