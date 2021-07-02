French Ouigo train strike called off, says, minister

France's transport minister said on Friday unions had dropped plans for a strike on low-cost high-speed Ouigo trains over the weekend. "Trains will circulate. This weekend, we are expecting one million travelers. The call for strikes on Ouigo trains was lifted yesterday. All the trains are available from today," Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RTL radio.

He said talks were ongoing with unions but did not go into detail on why the strike had been lifted. Djebbari added that a ground staff strike at Paris airports that started on July 1 had delayed some flights but caused no cancellations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)