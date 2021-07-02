Left Menu

French Ouigo train strike called off, says, minister

France's transport minister said on Friday unions had dropped plans for a strike on low cost high-speed Ouigo trains over the weekend. All the trains are available from today," Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RTL radio. He said talks were on going with unions but did not go into detail on why the strike had been lifted.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 02-07-2021 12:27 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:23 IST
French Ouigo train strike called off, says, minister
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • France

France's transport minister said on Friday unions had dropped plans for a strike on low-cost high-speed Ouigo trains over the weekend. "Trains will circulate. This weekend, we are expecting one million travelers. The call for strikes on Ouigo trains was lifted yesterday. All the trains are available from today," Jean-Baptiste Djebbari told RTL radio.

He said talks were ongoing with unions but did not go into detail on why the strike had been lifted. Djebbari added that a ground staff strike at Paris airports that started on July 1 had delayed some flights but caused no cancellations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
3
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021