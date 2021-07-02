Telenor says eveluating future of Myanmar operation
Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 02-07-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 12:32 IST
- Country:
- Norway
Norwegian telecoms operator Telenor is considering the future of its operations in Myanmar, the company said on Friday.
"Due to the continued situation, Telenor Group is in the process of evaluating various options with regards to its presence in the country," the company said in a statement.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement