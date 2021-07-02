Left Menu

Laurus Labs receives licence from DRDO to manufacture and market COVID drug 2DG

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 14:28 IST
New Delhi, Jul 2 (PTI) Drug firm Laurus Labs on Friday said it has received the licence from Defence Research and Development Organisation to manufacture and market COVID-19 treatment drug 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2DG).

2DG has been given emergency approval by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for use on COVID-19 patients in the country, Laurus Labs said in a regulatory filing. ''Laurus Labs has already applied with the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for emergency use authorization (EUA) for 2DG,'' it added.

On June 28, pharma major Dr Reddy's announced the commercial launch of 2DG at a maximum retail price of Rs 990 per sachet.

Shares of Laurus Labs were trading at Rs 674.20 per scrip on BSE, up 1.08 per cent from the previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

