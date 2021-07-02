Left Menu

Sadbhav Engineering Q4 PAT rises to Rs 47 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 15:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sadbhav Engineering Ltd on Friday reported an almost six-fold rise in standalone profit-after-tax of Rs 47.21 crore for the quarter ended March.

The company had posted standalone PAT of Rs 8.81 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous fiscal, Sadbhav Engineering said in a filing to BSE.

The standalone income from operations of the company increased to Rs 425.71 crore over Rs 408.87 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

The shares of the company were trading at Rs 86.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

