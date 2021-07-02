Left Menu

IsDB and Group Business Forum hold Annual Investment Meeting Africa Edition

The event featured a pillar dedicated to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which includes investment roundtable discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 02-07-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 16:03 IST
The event focused on increasing cross-border investment along with AIM AFRICA, which is supported by IsDB Group’s financial products and services. Image Credit: Twitter(@isdb_group)
The Annual Investment Meeting Africa Edition (AIM AFRICA), in multilateral partnership with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) (IsDB.org), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD) and the IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH), organized the first digital edition of AIM AFRICA.

The event was held on 29–30 June 2021, AIM AFRICA, the 2nd Regional Edition of Annual Investment Meeting witnessed a prestigious gathering of top government officials and reputable speakers from different countries and international organizations, as well as major investment stakeholders for the African region to explore rewarding investment opportunities that will benefit a multitude of sectors and enhance economic cooperation and support among nations.

As a multilateral partner of AIM AFRICA, the ICD whose key motives are private sector investments, mobilizing funds in international financial markets, and offering corporate and government consultancy services; aims to promote and sustain long-term economic growth in Africa through AIM AFRICA.

The event featured a pillar dedicated to Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) which includes investment roundtable discussions. The IsDB, on the other hand, is focused on building collaborative partnerships through investments, between communities and nations, across the public and private sectors while fostering innovative and sustainable solutions to the world's greatest development challenges.

The IsDB Group Business Forum, THIQAH was established as a unique and innovative platform for effective dialogue, cooperation, and partnerships for IsDB Group and business leaders committed to joining in promising investment and trade opportunities. Through THIQAH, the IsDB Group seeks to reinforce the effectiveness and success of the partnerships that have been forged amongst the Group and business leaders and establishments in our Member Countries.

The event focused on increasing cross-border investment along with AIM AFRICA, which is supported by IsDB Group's financial products and services.

The Annual Investment Meeting, ICD and THIQAH, with their huge potential, will give a major boost to Africa's economic stability, sustainability, and prosperity.

