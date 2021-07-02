CBI files supplementary charge sheet against Rose Valley firm, Gautam Kundu in Tripura

The CBI has filed a supplementary charge sheet against Rose Valley Real Estates and Construction Ltd, its chairman Gautam Kundu and others in connection with a ponzi scam allegedly perpetrated by it in Tripura, officials said on Friday.

In its charge sheet filed in a district court in Tripura against the company belonging to Rose Valley Group which is already under scanner for over Rs 12,000 crore ponzi scam, the CBI has alleged that the Kolkata-based company collected deposits worth over Rs 31 crore from gullible investors luring them with attractive offers on land booking.

Advertisement

The money collected in violation of the Companies Act and SEBI regulations was allegedly diverted to the loss-making group companies knowingly.

Kundu and his executives opened several bank accounts in the name of the company, became signatories of these bank accounts and diverted the fund as per their own interest, the CBI has alleged in the supplementary charge sheet.

''Investigation also revealed that the accused used to publicize falsely about the high profitability of the Group, contrary to the facts and viability of the business of the company. They appointed a huge number of agents one above the other and induced them to collect deposits by alluring them with a high percentage of commission and incentives in violation of Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules,'' CBI spokesperson R C Joshi said.

The central agency which is probing the ponzi scam cases since 2014 said the accused ran an illegal money circulation scheme which was banned under the Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act. ''They also induced the investors in investing money in various schemes of the said private company...The investors of the accused company's Amarpur Branch, Tripura were cheated through non-refund of their investment, and Rs 4.81 crore was allegedly misappropriated by the said accused,'' he said.

The CBI had registered the case on the orders of the Tripura High Court, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)