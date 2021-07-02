Left Menu

U.S. trade deficit widens in May on rising imports

The U.S. trade deficit increased in May as efforts by business to rebuild inventories amid booming demand pulled in imports. With the United States leading the global economic recovery from the pandemic recession, the trade deficit has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for three straight quarters.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-07-2021 18:20 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 18:10 IST
U.S. trade deficit widens in May on rising imports
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. trade deficit increased in May as efforts by businesses to rebuild inventories amid booming demand pulled in imports. The Commerce Department said on Friday that the trade gap rose 3.1% to $71.2 billion in May. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $71.4 billion deficit.

Goods imports rose 1.2% to $234.7 billion. Massive fiscal stimulus and a reopening economy, thanks to vaccinations against COVID-19, are fueling demand for goods and services. Raw material shortages are hampering production. Business inventories were drawn down in the first quarter. Exports of goods gained 0.3% to $145.5 billion, a record high. With the United States leading the global economic recovery from the pandemic recession, the trade deficit has subtracted from gross domestic product growth for three straight quarters. The trend likely persisted into the second quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA accounts

Equitas Small Finance Bank to waive non-maintenance charges across CASA acco...

 India
2
Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

Australia's Westpac files lawsuit against Forum Finance for alleged fraud

 Global
3
Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Tokyo mom creates COVID-19 vaccination database amid information vacuum

Global
4
Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

Google Messages to be default SMS app for all AT&T Android phones

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021