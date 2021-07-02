Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Boeing 737 cargo plane goes down in water off Honolulu - CNBC

A Boeing 737 cargo plane with two people on board has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble, CNBC reported on Friday. The severity of the crash was unclear, CNBC said. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in early trading.

Reuters | Updated: 02-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 19:31 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Boeing 737 cargo plane with two people on board has gone down in the water off Honolulu after experiencing engine trouble, CNBC reported on Friday.

The severity of the crash was unclear, CNBC said. Shares of Boeing fell 2% in early trading. Boeing and the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) were not immediately available for comment.

Boeing's 737 MAX was cleared to fly by regulators late last year after a 20-month grounding following two accidents that killed hundreds of people.

