BRIEF-U.S. FAA Says A Boeing 737 Cargo Aircraft Made An Emergency Landing In Ocean Off Coast Of Honolulu

U.S. FAA: * U.S. FAA SAYS RHODES EXPRESS FLIGHT 810, A BOEING 737 CARGO AIRCRAFT WITH 2 ON ABOARD, MADE AN EMERGENCY LANDING IN OCEAN OFF THE COAST OF HONOLULU

* U.S. FAA SAYS EMERGENCY LANDING IN OCEAN TOOK AROUND 2:30 A.M. LOCAL TIME ON FRIDAY * U.S. FAA SAYS ACCORDING TO PRELIMINARY INFORMATION, THE U.S. COAST GUARD RESCUED BOTH CREW MEMBERS

* FAA SAYS THE PILOTS HAD REPORTED ENGINE TROUBLE AND WERE ATTEMPTING TO RETURN TO HONOLULU WHEN THEY WERE FORCED TO LAND THE AIRCRAFT IN THE WATER

