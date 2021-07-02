Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1930 hours: DEL57 BIZ LD EXPORTS Exports grow 47 pc to USD 32.46 bn in June; trade deficit at USD 9.4 bn New Delhi: The country's exports rose by 47.34 per cent to USD 32.46 billion in June on account of healthy growth in sectors such as engineering, gems and jewellery and petroleum products, even as trade deficit aggregated at USD 9.4 billion during the month, according to the data released by the commerce ministry on Friday.

DEL52 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex, Nifty log 1st gain in five days; financial, pharma stocks take charge Mumbai:Market gauges Sensex and Nifty broke their four-session losing run on Friday as emergence of buying in financial, pharma and IT stocks negated losses in metal counters.

DEL45 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol crosses Rs 100 in Chennai; at Rs 99 in Delhi, Kolkata New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday crossed the Rs 100- per-litre mark in Chennai as well as in some places in Punjab and Kerala after fuel prices were hiked yet again.

DEL72 BIZ-PULSES-STOCK-LIMIT Govt imposes stock limits on pulses till Oct to check price rise New Delhi:To prevent hoarding and check price rise, the Centre on Friday imposed stock limits on all pulses except moong held by wholesalers, retailers, importers and millers till October.

DEL37 BIZ-DRUG PRICES-NPPA NPPA approves price rise of 50 pc for carbamazepine, ranitidine, ibuprofen New Delhi: The national drug pricing regulator NPPA on Friday said it has allowed a one-time increase of 50 per cent in the ceiling prices of nine scheduled formulations of three drugs – carbamazepine, ranitidine and ibuprofen – to ensure their availability.

DEL53 BIZ-LD-RUPEE Rupee slides to 14-week low of 74.74 against dollar Mumbai:The rupee declined by 19 paise to close at a 14-week low of 74.74 against the US currency on Friday as a firm dollar and expectations of further spike in crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.

DCM55 BIZ-SEBI-ADVISERS Investment advisers cannot manage funds, securities on clients' behalf: Sebi New Delhi: Investment advisers cannot manage funds as well as securities on behalf of their clients and should not contemplate asking for power of attorney in this regard, markets regulator Sebi has said.

DCM47 BIZ-RBI-TERM DEPOSIT RBI tweaks norms for interest on unclaimed amount after deposit matures Mumbai: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday tweaked the norms for interest on the amount left unclaimed with the bank after a term deposit matures.

DCM45 BIZ-RBI-FOREX RESERVES Forex reserves rise by USD 5 bn to lifetime high of USD 609 bn Mumbai:The country's foreign exchange reserves surged by USD 5.066 billion to touch a record high of USD 608.999 billion in the week ended June 25, 2021, RBI data showed.

DCM41 BIZ-FINMIN-LIC Govt extends retirement age of LIC chairman to 62 years New Delhi :The government has extended the superannuation age of IPO-bound LIC Chairman to up to 62 years by making amendment to the Life Insurance Corporation of India (Staff) Regulations, 1960.

DCM18 BIZ-FINMIN-GLOBAL TAX OECD-G20 global tax deal: India says 'consensus agreement' likely by October New Delhi: A day after joining the OECD-G20 framework for global minimum tax, the Finance Ministry on Friday said some significant issues including share of profit allocation and scope of subject to tax rules are yet to be addressed and a 'consensus agreement' is expected by October after working out the technical details of the proposal.

