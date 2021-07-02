Stocks climb on Wall Street following encouraging jobs data

Stock indexes are ticking higher on Wall Street Friday after a report showed the nation's job market was even stronger last month than expected. The S&P 500 was up 0.3 per cent in morning trading and on pace for its seventh straight gain, though more stocks were falling in the index than rising. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 25 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 34,659, as of 10:02 am Eastern time. The Nasdaq composite was 0.4 per cent higher and on track to set another record like the S&P 500.

Indexes climbed as soon as trading opened, after a US government report said employers hired 850,000 more workers than they cut last month. It was a healthier reading than the 700,000 economists expected and an acceleration following a couple months of disappointing growth. But the job market still has a ways to go before it gets back to its strength from before the pandemic. Economists took the report as a sign that workers will indeed come back into the labor force as more people get vaccinated and the pandemic eases. Perhaps more importantly, some investors said the numbers likely mean the Federal Reserve can stay on the course it's set, keeping interest rates low for a while longer to support the economy.

Treasury yields were flat to lower following the jobs report, and the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 1.44 per cent from 1.48 per cent late Thursday. Low interest rates help drive up prices for all kinds of stocks, but they provide particularly powerful fuel for stocks of high-growth companies whose prices may otherwise look expensive. That helped push tech stocks to some of the market's biggest gains Friday. Tesla rose 1.4 per cent, Microsoft gained 1.1 per cent and Apple rose 1.2 per cent. Because those companies are so big, their stock movements carry extra heft for indexes, and they helped make up for losses across much of the rest of the market, including for energy producers and financial companies. About 55 per cent of stocks in the S&P 500 were falling, as were the smaller stocks in the Russell 2000 index, which dropped 0.7 per cent. The Fed has said it will keep rates low to help strengthen the job market, and Friday's report suggested to several investors that growth in jobs or inflation wasn't high enough to alter its course. Average hourly wages for workers were 3.6 per cent higher in June than a year ago, but the rise from May was slightly below economists' expectations at 0.3 per cent. The Fed has insisted that the higher inflation hitting the economy now will be only temporary, which would give it more leeway to keep its support for the economy in place. Many investors expect it to announce a pullback in its bond purchases later this summer or in the fall, well before expectations for the Fed to move short-term rates off their record low in 2022 or 2023. If job growth or inflation is stronger than expected, it could force the Fed to move up its timetable. In Europe, indexes were mixed. Germany's DAX returned 0.2 per cent, and France's CAC 40 slipped 0.1 per cent, while the FTSE 100 in London was barely changed. Asian markets were also mixed, with Japan's Nikkei 225 up 0.3 per cent and South Korea's Kospi nearly flat. Markets in Shanghai and Hong Kong fell more sharply, down 1.8 per cent or more.