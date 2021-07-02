Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:28 IST
Bank credit grows 5.82%; deposits by 10.32%
Bank credit grew 5.82 per cent to Rs 108.42 lakh crore and deposits rose 10.32 per cent to Rs 152.99 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 18, 2021, the RBI data showed.

Bank advances stood at Rs 102.46 lakh crore and deposits at Rs 138.67 lakh crore in the fortnight ended June 19, 2020, according to RBI's Scheduled Banks' Statement of Position in India as of June 18, 2021, released on Friday. In the previous fortnight ended June 4, 2021, bank credit had grown 5.74 per cent and deposits by 9.73 per cent.

In FY2020-21, bank credit grew 5.56 per cent and deposits by 11.4 per cent.

