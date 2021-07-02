Left Menu

AIBOC supports trade unions in opposing govt's decision to ban strike by ordnance factory workers

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:34 IST
  • India

The All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) on Friday extended its support to trade unions in opposing the government's decision to prohibit strike by workers of ordnance factories.

The law ministry on Wednesday notified an Ordinance that prohibited employees engaged in essential defence services from taking part in any agitation or strike.

The Essential Defence Services Ordinance 2021 comes against the backdrop of major federations affiliated with the 76,000 employees of the Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) making an announcement that they would go on indefinite strike from July 26 in protest against the government's decision to corporatise the OFB.

The union extends support to the struggle launched by various trade unions in ordnance factories opposing the decision of the government to corporatise the 41 ordnance factories under the Ministry of Defence, the AIBOC said in a statement.

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has 41 units that fortify the country's national defence capabilities. The government's steps towards corporatisation of these units and banning the strikes in ordnance factories are clearly paving the way towards the eventual privatisation of defence production, it added.

AIBOC calls upon the government to withdraw the ordinance banning strikes, which goes against the workers right to peacefully protest, which is enshrined in the Constitution, it said.

The government should open immediate dialogue with the protesting unions on the issue of corporatisation of OFB and these units should be strengthened rather than privatised in the interest of national security, it said.

