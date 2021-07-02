Left Menu

Area around naval installations marked as 'no fly zone'

PTI | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 02-07-2021 21:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2021 21:44 IST
Area around naval installations marked as 'no fly zone'
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere
  • India

An area of 3 kms from the perimeter of the Indian naval installations here has been designated as a 'No Fly Zone.' All individuals and civil agencies are prohibited from flying any non-conventionalaerial objects, including drones or unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), within the zones.

The Navy would destroy or confiscate any non-conventional aerial object found flying.

Further, the operator foundviolating the orders would be charged under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code, according to a Navy release here on Friday.

It is hereby reiterated that approval for utilisation of drones by any operator orcivil/ government agency is governed by guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Further, approval from the Director-General Civil Aviation (DGCA) is to be obtainedthrough the Digi Sky website, and a copy of the approval letter is to be submitted toheadquarters Eastern Naval Command/(Command Security Officer) and the naval station concerned at least a week before the scheduled flying operation, the release added.

