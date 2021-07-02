J khand govt facilitates payment of Rs 38 lakh dues to migrant workers

The Jharkhand government has helped migrant workers get payment of dues of about Rs 38 lakh from their contractors or factory owners at a time when the labourers were facing hardships, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement said on Friday.

As many as eight lakh calls had been received by the state authorities from such workers who were in distress during the pandemic and the state government also ensured the return of 1,176 migrant workers from abroad, it said.

''Hundreds of returnee migrants complained about non- payment of dues by their contractors or factory owners. The chief minister took this issue seriously and the government intervened in this matter.

''In 2019-20 more than Rs 26,15,285 of payment were done to the returnee migrants against their unpaid dues. In 2021, more than Rs 11, 77, 086 have been paid back to returnee migrants after government intervention,'' a statement from the state government said on Friday.

The spread of the novel coronavirus created among other things labour crisis and the workers were stuck across different parts of the country with no one around whom they could look up to, for any kind of help.

''At this time of crisis, Chief Minister Mr Hemant Soren extended a hand of support for all the migrant labourers of Jharkhand. Strict directions were given to the officials to ensure help for every stranded migrant labourer. And, since then lakhs of labourers have been assisted through Migrant helpline and State Migration Control room,'' the statement said.

According to the data provided by the State Migration Control room, they have received more than 8.22 lakh calls till now.

Out of these calls, 5.09 lakh calls were received between March 27, 2020, and December 31, 2020, whereas, 3.12 lakh calls were received between January 1, 2021, and June 25, 2021.

According to records, hundreds of international migrants reached out to the state migration control room and 1,176 such migrants from Nepal, the Middle East, Bhutan, Myanmar, Behrin, Sweden, Nigeria, South Africa, Dubai, were extended help for returning home.

The statement said counselling of returnee migrants was done at the behest of the chief minister.

'' To date, more than 4,73,257 migrant labourers have been counselled through the state control room. This initiative helped our labourers heave a sigh of relief,'' it said.

Soren said ''To help our migrant labourers during the spread of COVID-19 and the nationwide lockdown, we had started a state migration control room. But, now this initiative has turned into a mission and the government aspires to transform and upgrade the working condition of our labour force while ensuring that no one ever gets the courage to violate the rights of our labour force.'' The control room is functional with multiple helpline numbers and the state government will never let the guards down when it comes to helping the poor and labour force, the chief minister said.

