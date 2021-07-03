FIEO partners with Aramex India to support MSME exporters in India

The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) on Saturday said it has inked a memorandum of understanding with logistics service provider Aramex India to support micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) exporters in India.

As part of the MoU, it said Aramex will provide preferential pricing to FIEO members, as well as access to online services for cross-border express shipments. Members can access these services including creating pickup requests, preparing shipments, and making online payments through a dedicated Aramex banner on the FIEO website, it said.

Advertisement

''The MoU will further help FIEO to reach the cottage industries, artisans, house-wives, youths, MSMEs and clusters, even in far-flung areas to develop their orientation towards exports,'' FIEO Director General Ajay Sahai said. He added that FIEO members will get a flat 30 per cent discount on routing service tariffs for express cross-border shipments which will encourage them to start e-commerce exports in a cost-competitive way.

The partnership would help MSMEs capture global market opportunities by providing access to cost-efficient, seamless and reliable logistics solutions, said Percy Avari, General Manager of Aramex India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)